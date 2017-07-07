Rabid Cat Reported In Liberty Borough

LIBERTY BOROUGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department wants to warn Liberty Borough residents about a report of a rabid cat in the area.
The ACHD says a rabid cat got into a fight with a dog in the 3100-block of Valley Ridge Road. Anyone who had exposure to a feral cat in that area should contact the ACHD at (412) 687-2243.
This is the seventh rabid animal reported in Allegheny County so far this year. The previous six cases involved three rabid raccoons and three rabid bats.
Residents are reminded to avoid contact with wild or stray animals and to have their pets vaccinated and watch them for unusual behavior.
If residents see an animal that appears to be acting strange or threatening, they should contact local animal control, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
If you are bitten, scratched or exposed to the saliva of a stray animal, cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency treatment and call the ACHD.
