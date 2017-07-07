Pittsburgh Sports Fans Enraged Over Tom Brady Stanley Cup Photo

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Stanley Cup has been making appearances all over since the Penguins’ repeat victory, but one recent photo op has Pittsburgh sports fans enraged.

Philip Pritchard, the “Keeper of the Cup,” tweeted a photo Friday afternoon that sparked some angry responses. In the photo — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady with his hand on the Cup.

In the tweet, Pritchard says, “Tom Brady #superbowl champ would love to add the #stanleycup to his collection.”

As of Friday night, the tweet had more than 500 likes and almost 200 retweets, but a glance at the tweet’s replies shows a lot of angry Penguins fans.

Even KDKA’s Bob Pompeani joined in, telling Brady to keep his hands off.

Some Pittsburgh sports fans referred to the infamous Deflategate, saying, “Unlike a super bowl, you can’t cheat your way to a Stanley Cup!” and “Someone tell him you can’t deflate the cup.”

Others worried that the photo op would jinx the Penguins for next season. One user said, “He just jinxed the Threepeat. Crap.” Another said, “He’s bad luck & if the Penguins don’t win it next year we are clearly going to blame this moment!”

Pritchard did not say where the photo was taken.

