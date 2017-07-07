SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Visitors Get First Look At Pittsburgh Zoo’s Baby Elephant

July 7, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Dave Crawley, elephant, Pittsburgh Zoo, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

PITTSBURGH (AP) – She doesn’t have a name yet, but visitors to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium can now get a look at a female elephant calf born a month prematurely.

Zoo visitors on Friday were able to watch her for the first time, through a window in the elephant family room.

The zoo says that future viewings will depend on how the calf is feeling each day so people intent on seeing her should check the zoo website beforehand.

The calf was born at the zoo’s International Conservation Center in May. Its mother is Seeni, one of three elephants the zoo rescued from Botswana in 2011.

Zoo officials will wait to see how the calf adjusts and is accepted by the rest of the herd before giving her a name.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch