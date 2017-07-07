SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Trooper Pulls Over Woman Riding Scooter On Highway, Gives Her Ride Home

July 7, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: Michigan

WEST BRANCH, Mich. (AP) – A 76-year-old woman riding a mobility scooter down the shoulder of Interstate 75 in northern Michigan received a warning and a ride home from a Michigan State Police trooper.

State police say the woman had finished shopping in West Branch on Wednesday afternoon and instead of taking a safer, legal route home, decided to take the expressway.

The Bay City Times reports that after several people called state police to report the slow-moving scooter traveler, Trooper Jeff Devine flagged the woman down, loaded the scooter into his patrol car and gave her a ride to her home about 3 miles away. She had already traveled about 1 mile on the highway.

Devine issued the woman a warning.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch