Teenager Shot Multiple Times In Duquesne

July 8, 2017 1:34 PM
Filed Under: Duquesne, Shooting, Teenager shot

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — A teenager was shot multiple times in Duquesne on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. at a home in the 600-block of Viola Avenue.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

According to Allegheny County officials, when first responders arrived on the scene, they found a teenage boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local trauma hospital.
His current condition is unknown.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

