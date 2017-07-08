Teenager Shot Multiple Times In Duquesne

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — A teenager was shot multiple times in Duquesne on Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 1 p.m. at a home in the 600-block of Viola Avenue.
According to Allegheny County officials, when first responders arrived on the scene, they found a teenage boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local trauma hospital.
His current condition is unknown.
The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
