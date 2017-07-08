One Injured In Hermitage House Fire

HERMITAGE (KDKA) — One person was injured in a house fire in Hermitage early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 2400-block of South Neshannock Road.

Five adults and a dog were in the home at the time of the fire. All were able to escape.

According to the Hermitage fire marshal’s office, the homeowner initially tried to extinguish the fire in the basement using a garden hose, but was driven out from heat and smoke.

“I kept spraying and spraying, and I tried to get closer but it was so hot,” homeowner Stacy Anderson said. “I just kept my face, like, out away from it, I just kept spraying the best I could. And then there was a policeman or somebody who came in and dragged me out and told me I had to leave.”

The homeowner’s son was flown to an area trauma center due to significant injuries sustained in the fire. His current condition is unknown.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the basement and get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

