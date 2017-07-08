Pennsylvania Lawmaker Charged With DUI Near State Capitol

July 8, 2017 11:44 AM
DUI, Harrisburg, John Maher, Pennsylvania House of Representatives

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania state lawmaker is facing driving-under-the-influence charges after being pulled over in suburban Harrisburg following a session day in the Capitol.

Rep. John Maher of Allegheny County was charged Monday in the June 13 incident in Cumberland County.

Online court records show the 58-year-old Maher’s blood-alcohol level was at least 0.16, twice the legal limit for driving. Court records show no other prior DUI offenses. Police in East Pennsboro also charged Maher with making an unsafe u-turn and driving the wrong way.

Maher told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in an email that he shouldn’t have tried to drive the two miles from downtown to where he was staying.

Maher, a Republican, has held the seat since 1997. He chairs the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee and ran unsuccessfully for state auditor general in 2012.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

