Groom Arrested At His Own Wedding Party For Illegal Fireworks

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (KDKA) — A man was arrested at his own wedding party for allegedly setting off fireworks in his backyard early Saturday.
It happened just after 12 a.m. at home in Massapequa on Long Island.
CBS New York reports that police responded to the home after receiving noise complaints. They found a large wedding party, where professional-grade fireworks were being set off in the backyard.
The homeowner, 39-year-old Thomas Giglio, told police the fireworks were for his wedding party. He was taken into custody and charged with possession of fireworks.
According to CBS New York, the display included 49 pyrotechnic mortars, a pyrotechnic display cake, and numerous firecrackers.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter