Central Blood Bank: U.S. Blood Supplies At Dangerously Low Level

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Central Blood Bank says blood supplies are at dangerously low levels in the United States.
According to a release, there was a severe decline in blood donations leading up to and after the Fourth of July.
Local community donor centers will hold extended hours this week in the hopes that there will be additional donations.
The following CDCs will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on certain days this week:
- Monroeville CDC — Monday, Wednesday
- North Hills CDC — Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
- South Hills CDC — Monday, Tuesday
- Moon Township CDC — Tuesday, Wednesday
- Parkway Center (Greentree) CDC — Thursday
Anyone 18 years old or older who weighs at least 110 lbs. and is in general good health may be eligible to donate blood. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds who meet the same conditions can also donate with parental consent.
More information can be found on the Central Blood Bank’s Facebook page here: Facebook.com/CentralBloodOrg