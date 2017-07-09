Dress Like A Cow, Get Free Food At Chick-Fil-A

July 9, 2017 5:55 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Want free food from Chick-fil-A? All you have to do is show up to a restaurant on Tuesday dressed like a cow.

Chick-fil-A restaurants are celebrating Cow Appreciation Day, in honor of the chain’s mascot, by giving away free entrees to anyone who dresses up in a cow costume or cow apparel on that day.

The promotion runs from opening to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11. Anyone who shows up to a Chick-fil-A in a cow costume — “or any sort of cow apparel, really,” according to the website — will receive a free entree.

Chick-fil-A says this promotion has been running for the past 13 years and more than 1,600,000 people participated last year.

To find the Chick-fil-A closest to you or to find out more information about the promotion, like what entrees you can get for free, go to Chick-Fil-A.com/Cow-Appreciation-Day.

