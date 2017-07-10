Man Vanishes After Leaving Beaver Co. Personal Care Home

BIG BEAVER BORO (KDKA) — State police are searching for a missing man who left a personal care home in Beaver County and has not returned.

Jeff Manchini, 39, was last seen in the Rochester Township area Sunday night.

He lives at Katera’s Kove in Big Beaver Borough, which is described as a personal care and secured dementia community.

According to police, Manchini left the facility around 8:30 p.m. and was supposed to be back by 9 p.m., but never returned.

Police say Manchini does not have access to his medication.

He is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 340 pounds. He has green eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone who thinks they’ve spotted him is urged to call State Police in Beaver at 724-773-7400.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter