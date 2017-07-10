Crash Victim Steals Pickup, Drags Good Samaritan Who Stopped To Help

WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

July 10, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Carnegie, Good Samaritan, I-79, Interstate 79, Lynne Hayes-Freeland

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a crash victim who stole the pickup truck of a Good Samaritan who stopped to help him.

Police don’t know the crash victim’s name, saying only that he smashed into a guide rail on Interstate 79 near the Carnegie exit.

When the pickup driver pulled over to help him, police say the crash victim jumped into the man’s pickup and drove off, dragging the pickup driver about 100 feet before the man released or fell off the vehicle.

Police say the Good Samaritan is a 54-year-old from Claysville, Washington County. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh where his name and condition haven’t been released.

Police say the crash victim drove off the Carnegie exit and that police were still searching for him Monday.

