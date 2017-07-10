7-Eleven Offers Free Slurpees For July 11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tuesday is 7-Eleven’s annual free slurpee day!
Every year on July 11, 7-Eleven offers free small slurpees to customers who stop by between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The promotion takes place at participating locations while supplies lasts.
You can find the location closest to you here: 7-eleven.com/locator
And if a free slurpee isn’t enough for you, Chick-fil-A is also running a free food promotion on Tuesday to celebrate Cow Appreciation Day. Anyone who dresses up in cow apparel gets a free entree.
More information on Chick-fil-A’s promotion can be found on KDKA.com here: cbsloc.al/2uGf4r2
