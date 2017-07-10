Missing Man In Mt. Washington Believed To Be Without Required Oxygen

MT. WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Police say a 78-year-old man is missing in Mt. Washington.
Police say Harry Lee was last seen by his caretaker around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 400-block of Eureka Street.
They don’t think he has his required oxygen with him.
He was last seen wearing tan pants and a short-sleeved red shirt.
He is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall with a heavy build.
Anyone who sees Lee or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call (412) 323-7141.
