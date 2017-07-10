SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Missing Man In Mt. Washington Believed To Be Without Required Oxygen

July 10, 2017 11:15 PM
Filed Under: Missing Man, Mt. Washington

MT. WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Police say a 78-year-old man is missing in Mt. Washington.

Police say Harry Lee was last seen by his caretaker around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 400-block of Eureka Street.

They don’t think he has his required oxygen with him.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

He was last seen wearing tan pants and a short-sleeved red shirt.

He is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall with a heavy build.

Anyone who sees Lee or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call (412) 323-7141.

