Pa. Budget In Limbo As Midnight Deadline For Revenue Plan Nears

July 10, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: Budget, Gov. Tom Wolf, Harrisburg, Politics, Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf has expressed optimism in his public comments since the budget bill was passed on June 30 that a plan to pay for it would come in time.

That optimism was not apparent among legislative leaders on Sunday.

Gov. Wolf has until midnight to sign the budget, allow it to become law without signing it, or veto it in whole or in part.

Republican Rep. Dave Reed, the House majority leader, said Sunday afternoon absent a revenue deal he favored a partial veto.

“I don’t think the responsible thing to do would be just to let that budget become law,” said Rep. Reed

Republican Sen. Jake Corman, the Senate majority leader, wasn’t ready to go there.

“The governor has his job, and I’ll let him do it,” said Sen. Corman

Listen to a budget report with KDKA’s Tony Romeo:

As he spoke with reporters late Sunday night, Sen. Corman said it was becoming logistically problematic to get revenue legislation to the governor today.

But he vowed that the Senate would remain in session and work on an agreement.

