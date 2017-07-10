Water Main Break Creates Huge Geyser In Munhall

MUNHALL (KDKA) — Part of a road in Munhall was closed after a water main break that sent water soaring high into the air.

A viewer who lives on Vondera Street took video of the geyser:

Officials with Penn American Water say there was a break on an eight-inch main.

Vondera Street had to be closed down between Charles and Perry Streets for repairs and cleanup. The break impacted service for 10 customers, officials said.

Some neighbors say they saw another water main break in the same area just last Thursday.

“Water [was] just shooting up,” said Brittany Arnold, a witness. “I saw a police officer after I drove by. I was going to call them, 911 to have them come over, but I saw him come by, made sure that he saw it and got a spotlight out.”

Penn American Water crews hope to have repairs complete and water restored sometime Monday afternoon.

