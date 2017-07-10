WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Water Main Break Creates Huge Geyser In Munhall

July 10, 2017 11:37 AM
MUNHALL (KDKA) — Part of a road in Munhall was closed after a water main break that sent water soaring high into the air.

A viewer who lives on Vondera Street took video of the geyser:

Officials with Penn American Water say there was a break on an eight-inch main.

Vondera Street had to be closed down between Charles and Perry Streets for repairs and cleanup. The break impacted service for 10 customers, officials said.

munhall geyser 2 Water Main Break Creates Huge Geyser In Munhall

(Photo Provided By: Viewer)

Some neighbors say they saw another water main break in the same area just last Thursday.

“Water [was] just shooting up,” said Brittany Arnold, a witness. “I saw a police officer after I drove by. I was going to call them, 911 to have them come over, but I saw him come by, made sure that he saw it and got a spotlight out.”

Penn American Water crews hope to have repairs complete and water restored sometime Monday afternoon.

