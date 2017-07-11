Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In Pittsburgh

By Jessica Wasik
Summer is prime time to cool off with a frozen margarita. With a variety of creative flavors and famously strong mix of tequila, lemon, lime, and triple sec, margaritas are a popular way to get that south-of-the-border taste without leaving the ‘Burgh. Area Mexican restaurants feature specials on these chilled cocktails and you can also find bars serving up the best where you’d least expect it! Sip your favorite frozen concoctions at these five margarita hot-spots.
Emilano’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar
2557 E. Carson St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 381-2229
www.emilianos.net
You can expect a good margarita when you head to a Mexican restaurant, but at Emiliano’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar, you’ll get the best frozen margaritas! Among its most popular are its mango and strawberry flavors made with Sauza Hornitos Tequila, which you can also enjoy through the bar’s make-your-own-margarita. Happy hour specials highlight its $5 fish bowl house margaritas and happy hour eats, like nachos supreme and cantina fries. Visit Emilano’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar’s popular South Side location or its Cranberry or Gibsonia restaurants.
Las Velas Mexican Restaurant
21 Market Square
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 251-0031
www.lasvelasmex.com
When the owner of a Pittsburgh-based Mexican restaurant is born and raised in Mexico City, you know his entrees and drinks are going to deliver big on authentic Mexican taste. David Montanez proudly serves an exciting, flavorful menu of traditional Mexican lunch and dinner choices at his Las Velas Mexican Restaurant, but for frozen margaritas, his drinks menu cannot be beat. Raspberry chipotle, cilantro, agave basil and mango cayenne are just a few of the creative combinations you’ll find in addition to the traditional flavors like watermelon, strawberry and mango. Join David for happy hour, Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for specials on margaritas and appetizers. Las Velas Mexican Restaurant is a hidden gem located above the Diamond Market Bar and Grill in Pittsburgh’s Market Square.
Andy’s Wine Bar
510 Market St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 773-8884
www.andyswinebar.com
Jazz, cocktails, wine: Andy’s Wine Bar is so much more than just wine! In fact, this Market Square hangout is also one of the best places to find a frozen margarita. A popular favorite is its cucumber strawberry margarita that combines house-infused cucumber strawberry Patron Silver with simple syrup, lime and Cointreau. Andy’s Wine Bar is located in the elegantly modern Fairmont Pittsburgh hotel lobby.
Related: Best Frozen Drinks In Pittsburgh
Double Wide Grill
2339 E. Carson St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 390-1111
www.doublewidegrill.com
Get ready to party with Double Wide Grill’s frozen margaritas that many locals consider to be the Pittsburgh standard! Dive into its specialty drinks menu that highlights frozen drinks, such as frozen mojitos, pina coladas and its signature margaritas. Live karaoke on Saturdays, an extensive lunch, dinner and even gluten-free and vegan menu ensure an enjoyable time at this South Side location. Two additional Double Wide Grill locations are situated in the Mars/Cranberry area as well as North Huntingdon.
Tako
214 6th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 471-8256
www.takopgh.com
A laid-back southern California vibe mixes with a south-of-the-border zest at Tako, a Cultural District restaurant that promises what it considers “fierce margaritas.” Sample its unique combinations like Thai coconut, spicy cucumber and pineapple jalapeno for margaritas unlike any other you’ll find in the city. Tako features daily frozen specials for $10 that go down great with its menu of starters and tacos that deliver just as interesting flavors with fresh ingredients like seaweed, avacado, grilled octopus and house-made chorizo. If you’re looking for trendy drinks at one of Pittsburgh’s hottest up-and-coming restaurants, a trip to Tako is a must.
Related: Best Frozen Cocktails In Pittsburgh