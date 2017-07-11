Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In Pittsburgh

By Jessica Wasik Summer is prime time to cool off with a frozen margarita. With a variety of creative flavors and famously strong mix of tequila, lemon, lime, and triple sec, margaritas are a popular way to get that south-of-the-border taste without leaving the ‘Burgh. Area Mexican restaurants feature specials on these chilled cocktails and you can also find bars serving up the best where you’d least expect it! Sip your favorite frozen concoctions at these five margarita hot-spots.

Emilano’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar

2557 E. Carson St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(412) 381-2229

www.emilianos.net You can expect a good margarita when you head to a Mexican restaurant, but at Emiliano’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar, you’ll get the best frozen margaritas! Among its most popular are its mango and strawberry flavors made with Sauza Hornitos Tequila, which you can also enjoy through the bar’s make-your-own-margarita. Happy hour specials highlight its $5 fish bowl house margaritas and happy hour eats, like nachos supreme and cantina fries. Visit Emilano’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar’s popular South Side location or its Cranberry or Gibsonia restaurants.

Las Velas Mexican Restaurant

21 Market Square

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 251-0031

www.lasvelasmex.com When the owner of a Pittsburgh-based Mexican restaurant is born and raised in Mexico City, you know his entrees and drinks are going to deliver big on authentic Mexican taste. David Montanez proudly serves an exciting, flavorful menu of traditional Mexican lunch and dinner choices at his Las Velas Mexican Restaurant, but for frozen margaritas, his drinks menu cannot be beat. Raspberry chipotle, cilantro, agave basil and mango cayenne are just a few of the creative combinations you’ll find in addition to the traditional flavors like watermelon, strawberry and mango. Join David for happy hour, Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for specials on margaritas and appetizers. Las Velas Mexican Restaurant is a hidden gem located above the Diamond Market Bar and Grill in Pittsburgh’s Market Square.

Andy’s Wine Bar

510 Market St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 773-8884

www.andyswinebar.com Jazz, cocktails, wine: Andy's Wine Bar is so much more than just wine! In fact, this Market Square hangout is also one of the best places to find a frozen margarita. A popular favorite is its cucumber strawberry margarita that combines house-infused cucumber strawberry Patron Silver with simple syrup, lime and Cointreau. Andy's Wine Bar is located in the elegantly modern Fairmont Pittsburgh hotel lobby.

Double Wide Grill

2339 E. Carson St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(412) 390-1111

www.doublewidegrill.com Get ready to party with Double Wide Grill’s frozen margaritas that many locals consider to be the Pittsburgh standard! Dive into its specialty drinks menu that highlights frozen drinks, such as frozen mojitos, pina coladas and its signature margaritas. Live karaoke on Saturdays, an extensive lunch, dinner and even gluten-free and vegan menu ensure an enjoyable time at this South Side location. Two additional Double Wide Grill locations are situated in the Mars/Cranberry area as well as North Huntingdon.