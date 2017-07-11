Coroner Called To Butler Co. Crash Involving State Police Vehicle

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At least one person has been killed in an accident involving a state police vehicle in Butler County this morning.
The accident happened after 8:30 a.m. on Route 228 in Middlesex Township.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene.
According to emergency dispatchers, a state trooper’s vehicle was involved. There’s no word on the other vehicle or vehicles were involved in the crash.
