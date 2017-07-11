SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Coroner Called To Butler Co. Crash Involving State Police Vehicle

July 11, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Butler County, Fatal Accident, Julie Grant, Middlesex Township, Pennsylvania State Police, Route 228

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At least one person has been killed in an accident involving a state police vehicle in Butler County this morning.

The accident happened after 8:30 a.m. on Route 228 in Middlesex Township.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene.

According to emergency dispatchers, a state trooper’s vehicle was involved. There’s no word on the other vehicle or vehicles were involved in the crash.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

