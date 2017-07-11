Couple Raising Three Grandchildren After Daughter’s Death Win $1M

TRENTON, N.J. (KDKA) — A New Jersey couple coping with a tragic situation had a stroke of good luck when their Mega Millions ticket matched all five winning numbers.

The New Jersey Lottery says Jackie and Rande from Long Branch won a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize on March 31.

Their luck, however, came after a family tragedy. The couple’s daughter lost her battle with Lupus, and Jackie and Rande are raising their three young grandchildren.

A friend of the couple, who have been married for almost 17 years, called them “the most deserving people in New Jersey.”

“They have helped so many other people in their times of need, and now it is their turn to receive this very necessary blessing,” she told the lottery.

The couple says they will use the money for their immediate bills first, then use the rest to continue to raise their grandchildren.

“This will be the beginning of good fortune to our family,” Jackie told lottery officials.

The lottery announced Tuesday that the couple had collected their winnings.

