Good Samaritans Offer Help To Handicapped Woman Whose Wheelchairs Were Stolen

DORMONT (KDKA) — After KDKA reported that two wheelchairs were stolen from a handicapped woman’s porch, a number of Good Samaritans reached out to offer help.

Sherry Valentine goes up and down Pioneer Avenue. It may not seem like a big deal, but someone stole her motorized wheelchair from her front porch on Sunday night, so she has been stuck every since.

KDKA-TV News reported her story Monday night, and calls poured in from viewers who wanted to help. Viewers like Pat Haseck of the North Hills.

“If she wants the chair, I would love to give it to her,” she told KDKA-TV’s Lynne Hayes-Freeland over the phone.

Haseck had a chair sitting in her basement since losing her husband back in April. She wanted to give it to a good home.

“My husband used it all the time, and without it, he could not go anywhere,” Haseck said, “and I thought you know what I’m going to call and see if she can use it.”

After a little coordination on KDKA’s part, much to Sherry Valentine’s surprise, a new chair arrived complete with a ramp so she can get the chair inside her home.

Valentine was overjoyed.

“I just think it’s fantastic,” she said. “I’ll tell you, it’s really makes me feel a lot better because I really lost a lot of faith in humanity because over the theft.”

Now Sherry can once again ride up and down the street, visit friends and just plain get around.

But this is about more than getting around.

Two women who have never met are now forever connected through the heart. For Pat, it’s the gift.

“Take this chair, and use it to be able to go wherever you want to go and see whoever you want to see and make sure that your life will make your life whole again,” Haseck said.

For Sherry, it’s the thoughtfulness of a stranger.

“She made me the happiest person,” Valentine said. “I got to send her a card. She’s so sweet.”

That’s not the only wheelchair Valentine received. Another viewer dropped off a manual wheelchair at Valentine’s home Tuesday morning.

So far, there have been no updates on who stole the two wheelchairs from Valentine’s porch.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter