SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

State Police Seek Suspect Who Held Up Hempfield Twp. Convenience Store

July 12, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: Hempfield Township, Robbery, Route 30, Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Westmoreland County.

The robbery happened at the Sunoco on Lewis Avenue and Route 30 in Hempfield Township.

According to state police, the suspect asked to use the phone when he walked into the store. Then, while the clerk was waiting on a customer, the suspect jumped over the counter and grabbed the money in the register.

hempfield robbery suspect 2 State Police Seek Suspect Who Held Up Hempfield Twp. Convenience Store

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

Police rushed to the scene, but the suspect had ran off by the time they got there.

He was last seen heading down Lewis Avenue towards Jeannette.

A surveillance camera caught the incident on video.

hempfield robbery 1 State Police Seek Suspect Who Held Up Hempfield Twp. Convenience Store

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

The suspect is described as a white male with a skinny build and short, dark hair, standing about 6-feet tall. He was wearing a gray, long-sleeve t-shirt with yellow writing and khaki cargo shorts.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call state police.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch