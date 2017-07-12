State Police Seek Suspect Who Held Up Hempfield Twp. Convenience Store

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Westmoreland County.
The robbery happened at the Sunoco on Lewis Avenue and Route 30 in Hempfield Township.
According to state police, the suspect asked to use the phone when he walked into the store. Then, while the clerk was waiting on a customer, the suspect jumped over the counter and grabbed the money in the register.
Police rushed to the scene, but the suspect had ran off by the time they got there.
He was last seen heading down Lewis Avenue towards Jeannette.
A surveillance camera caught the incident on video.
The suspect is described as a white male with a skinny build and short, dark hair, standing about 6-feet tall. He was wearing a gray, long-sleeve t-shirt with yellow writing and khaki cargo shorts.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call state police.
