Police SWAT Situation Shuts Down Brushton Ave. In Homewood South

July 12, 2017 4:15 AM
Filed Under: Homewood, Pittsburgh Police, SWAT

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police closed part of Brushton Avenue in the city’s Homewood South neighborhood for a SWAT situation Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Brushton Avenue and Kelly Street shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They did not find a victim, but did report seeing blood on the ground.

It’s believed that the victim was able to transport himself to a nearby hospital.

After about 30 minutes of searching the surrounding area for clues, additional units were called and the section of Brushton Avenue was closed.

