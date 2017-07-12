Police SWAT Situation Shuts Down Brushton Ave. In Homewood South

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police closed part of Brushton Avenue in the city’s Homewood South neighborhood for a SWAT situation Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the intersection of Brushton Avenue and Kelly Street shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They did not find a victim, but did report seeing blood on the ground.
It’s believed that the victim was able to transport himself to a nearby hospital.
After about 30 minutes of searching the surrounding area for clues, additional units were called and the section of Brushton Avenue was closed.