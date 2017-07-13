Extras Needed For Feature Film About Titanic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Extras are being cast for scenes in a new feature film about the sinking of the Titanic.
“Unsinkable” will focus on the inquiry, political maneuvering and other personal moments that surrounded the disaster.
The film is set in the year 1912, so extras must have a very specific look. No hair with bold highlights or bright colors. No neck, hand or face tattoos. No facial piercings. Men, No shaved heads and must be willing to shave facial hair, if needed. No trendy hair cuts such as undercuts, faux hawks or fades. Crew cuts or traditional haircuts are good. Women, hair at the collarbone or longer.
Extras must also be comfortable and able to swim on certain days.
