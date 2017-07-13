WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Tinder Kick-Starts Delayed Date By Sending Couple To Hawaii

July 13, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Hawaii, Kent State University, Ohio, Tinder

KENT, Ohio (AP) – Two Ohio college students are set for an epic Tinder date in Hawaii that’s been three years in the making.

Kent State University students Josh Avsec and Michelle Arendas have been sporadically messaging each other on the dating platform since September 2014. They would go months without writing each other back, and when they did respond, it was with excuses like “sorry my phone died” or “sorry was in the shower.”

Avsec posted the correspondence to Twitter last week, and Tinder took notice. The company reached out to the students Monday with an offer to send them on a first date in the city of their choosing.

When the pair decided on the Hawaiian island of Maui, Tinder agreed, but added, “you can’t take two years to pack your bags!”

