5th Annual Summer Beerfest Comes To Stage AE This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) — Beer lovers unite!
The 5th annual Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest is July 14 and 15th at Stage AE on Pittsburgh’s North Shore.
Event Director Craig Johnson tells the “KDKA Morning News” attendees can sample around 300 beers from 150 local, regional and national breweries while enjoying “great bands” and “a lot of food trucks.”
“It’s really neat to be able to do it at Stage AE because it’s indoor/outdoor. We take the entire complex. It’s a great festival atmosphere,” said Johnson
Beer aficionados can enjoy beers from Fat Heads Brewery, East End Brewery, 412 Brewing and more.
Johnson adds if you buy your tickets early at http://www.PittsburghBeerFest.com you’ll save $10 dollars on admission.
Tickets are $45 in advance and designated drivers can attend for $20.