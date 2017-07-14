Pirata Drink Recipes: Taste Of The Caribbean

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If summertime has you dreaming of Caribbean beaches and rum drinks, then head to Pirata!
The restaurant and bar in Downtown Pittsburgh can quench your yearning with food and drink, but, sorry, it can’t do anything about the beaches though. Here’s some tasty summertime drink recipes from their kitchen!
The Bruja (Witch Doctor) in a Skull Glass
There are 2 sizes
- 2oz Hibiscus infused Pisco
- .75oz Cinnamon Simple syrup
- .75oz (smoked) Pineapple Juice
- .75oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 2 Dashes Moroccan Bitters
Conflict of Interest in a Large Brandy Snifter
This is a Low ABV drink
- 2oz of Atxa Vermouth
- .5oz Ancho Reyes Chili liquor
- .25oz Montenegro Amaro
- .75 oz Lemon
- .5oz Simple Syrup
Crushed Ice
Edible Orchid
Orange Peel
Star Anise
Mint Sprig
Looks like a Terrarium, smells great and tastes even better!