SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Pirata Drink Recipes: Taste Of The Caribbean

July 14, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: Caribbean, Pirata, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If summertime has you dreaming of Caribbean beaches and rum drinks, then head to Pirata!

The restaurant and bar in Downtown Pittsburgh can quench your yearning with food and drink, but, sorry, it can’t do anything about the beaches though. Here’s some tasty summertime drink recipes from their kitchen!

The Bruja (Witch Doctor) in a Skull Glass
There are 2 sizes

  • 2oz Hibiscus infused Pisco
  • .75oz Cinnamon Simple syrup
  • .75oz (smoked) Pineapple Juice
  • .75oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 2 Dashes Moroccan Bitters

Conflict of Interest in a Large Brandy Snifter
This is a Low ABV drink

  • 2oz of Atxa Vermouth
  • .5oz Ancho Reyes Chili liquor
  • .25oz Montenegro Amaro
  • .75 oz Lemon
  • .5oz Simple Syrup

Crushed Ice
Edible Orchid
Orange Peel
Star Anise
Mint Sprig

Looks like a Terrarium, smells great and tastes even better!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch