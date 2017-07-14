STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference
Scuba Instructors Offer Lessons At Pittsburgh Zoo

July 14, 2017 7:27 PM By Dave Crawley
Filed Under: Dave Crawley, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Scuba Diving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amphibious mammals known as humans are the center of attention at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.

The “Go Dive Now Pool Tour” is back for a weekend visit. Local scuba instructors offer lessons to beginners.

“Scuba diving is one of the most awesome sports in the world,” says Beth Cochran, owner of All Things Aquatic Dive Center. “And you can do it at any age, from 10 to 99.”

Among those about to dive for the first time is Beth Carlton. The North Hills woman has had multiple sclerosis since 1993. As her husband watches, Beth’s initial fear and excitement gave way to a sense of relaxation, of energy and movement, that she had not experienced in many years.

“Look, I can move my feet,” she exclaims. “And I can’t do that at all. And it doesn’t hurt. Nothing hurts. And it feels so nice. And it’s just fun. And it’s fun I haven’t had in a long, long time.”

The traveling scuba pool is open to zoo visitors through Sunday. Don’t forget your swimsuit and towel.

