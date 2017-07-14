Starbucks Announces It’s ‘Free Tea Friday’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been quite the week for free deals, and now Starbucks is getting involved.
Today the coffee retailer is giving away free tea.
The only catch, it’s only for an hour, between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Starbucks is calling it “Free Tea Friday.”
They say you can sample flavors like Pineapple Black Tea, Strawberry Green Tea, and Peach Citrus White Tea.
An official post from Starbucks says:
Customers in North America can try a complimentary Tall (12 fluid-ounce) Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusion during ‘Free Tea Friday’ on July 14 from 1-2 p.m.
This free tea offer is in-store only; not available with Mobile Order & Pay. Limit one per customer at participating stores. Supplies are limited. Customizations are not included.