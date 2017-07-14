West Virginia Man Gets Prison For Gun, Choking Officer With Necktie

STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference
July 14, 2017 2:35 PM
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for illegal gun possession and choking a deputy federal marshal by pulling on his tie.

Taurean Amadeus Johnson pleaded guilty to both counts in April.

Investigators say they found a semi-automatic pistol in a car parked in front of the 30-year-old Johnson’s Charleston residence in January and later two other handguns, though he was prohibited from having them because of prior robbery and drug convictions.

After he appeared in federal court the next day, authorities say while being placed in a holding cell, he began pulling on the officer’s tie, choking him.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Marshals Service investigated.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin imposed the sentence.

