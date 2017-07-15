STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference
Police Investigating Beltzhoover Shooting

July 15, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Beltzhoover, Shooting

BELTZHOOVER (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Beltzhoover late Saturday morning.

Police were sent to Taft Avenue and Industry Street for a report that shots were heard in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a motorcycle that had been struck by gunshots.

Police say a male victim arrived at a local hospital by private means. He was reported to be in stable condition.

No further details on the victim’s injuries were provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

