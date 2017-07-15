Ex-Inmate Misses Job Interview To Help Driver In Crash

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP/KDKA) – A former inmate on his way to a job interview is being lauded for helping the driver of a car that flipped over on a Connecticut highway.

Aaron Tucker was traveling by bus through Westport Wednesday when he saw the crash and jumped off to help the driver.

Tucker, who lives in a Bridgeport halfway house, helped rescue the driver from the smoking car and wrapped his dress shirt around the man’s head to stop a wound from bleeding.

The bus left the scene and Tucker missed his interview. But he says he’s since gotten other job offers.

“I feel like a job can come and go, but a life is one time thing,” Tucker told CBS News. “The job just wasn’t in my mind at that time.”

A GoFundMe was set up to raise money for Tucker, who served nearly two years in prison on a weapons charge, and his 21-month-old son. More than $28,000 was donated in just two days.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)