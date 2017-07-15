Third Grader Launches GoFundMe To Raise Money For Friend’s New Wheelchair

SAN DIEGO (KDKA) — A third grader asked his mom if he could start a GoFundMe to raise money for a new wheelchair for his friend, who is paralyzed. They met their goal in just two weeks.

CBS affiliate KFMB-TV reports that Paul Burnett and Kamden Houshan, two third graders in Poway, Calif., have been friends since they were in kindergarten. Kamden was born with a tumor in his spine, and the surgery to remove it left him paralyzed from the chest down.

KFMB-TV says after Paul heard about GoFundMe in a YouTube video, he told his mom he wanted to help raise money for Kamden to get a new wheelchair so he could do more things on his own.

Paul and his parents then launched a GoFundMe called “Keep Kamden Rollin’.”

“[Kamden’s] wheelchair has fallen forward many times and that sucks,” Paul wrote on the page. “Also, he has a really hard time pushing it because it’s so heavy.”

He added that Kamden needs to ask for help to go to the bathroom because his wheelchair is too big and can’t fit in the bathroom.

“If he gets a new wheelchair he’s going to be more comfortable and he’ll do more things on his own,” Paul continued. “I think he would go super fast if he got this new chair and we can play more.”

The fundraiser started on June 30 with a $3,900 goal. After 14 days, 64 people had donated a total of $4,440.

Donations are still being accepted to help the family as they prepare for Kamden’s upcoming surgeries. Click here to donate to Keep Kamden Rollin’ and find out more about the campaign.

