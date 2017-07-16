STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
Man Fatally Shot In Fineview

July 16, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Fineview, Robert Edward Harper Jr.

FINEVIEW (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in Fineview early Sunday morning.

Officers were sent to the 1700-block of Belleau Drive for a report of shots fired just after 1:30 a.m.

According to police, a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found in the first floor hallway of an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office has identified the victim as 28-year-old Robert Edward Harper, Jr., of Pittsburgh.

Police say they do not have a description of the shooter at this point in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

