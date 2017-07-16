Man Fatally Shot In Fineview

FINEVIEW (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in Fineview early Sunday morning.
Officers were sent to the 1700-block of Belleau Drive for a report of shots fired just after 1:30 a.m.
According to police, a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found in the first floor hallway of an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office has identified the victim as 28-year-old Robert Edward Harper, Jr., of Pittsburgh.
Police say they do not have a description of the shooter at this point in the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
