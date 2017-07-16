STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Police: 19-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Beltzhoover Shooting

July 16, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: Beltzhoover, Shooting

BELTZHOOVER (KDKA) — Police say a 19-year-old man is in critical condition Sunday after a shooting in Beltzhoover.

Officers received a report of shots fired in Beltzhoover on Sunday afternoon.

Police say just before 2:30 p.m., they were informed a 19-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh. He is reported to be in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 300-block of Loyal Way.

There is no information on the shooter at this point in the investigation.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch