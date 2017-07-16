Police: 19-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Beltzhoover Shooting

BELTZHOOVER (KDKA) — Police say a 19-year-old man is in critical condition Sunday after a shooting in Beltzhoover.
Officers received a report of shots fired in Beltzhoover on Sunday afternoon.
Police say just before 2:30 p.m., they were informed a 19-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh. He is reported to be in critical condition.
Police believe the shooting happened in the 300-block of Loyal Way.
There is no information on the shooter at this point in the investigation.
