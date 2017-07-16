STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
Police: Car Slams Into Home In Suspected DUI Crash

July 16, 2017 6:57 PM By Amy Wadas
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A car flipped over into a house on Mercer Road in North Sewickley Township, Beaver County around 7:30 Sunday morning.

Police say Zacharie Mitchell, 23, of Monaca, was behind the wheel.

“At this time we believe he was under the influence of at least alcohol, possibly other controlled substances and he indicated to us he was coming home from a party,” said Patrolman Royce Deyber of North Sewickley Township Police.

Beer cans were in the yard after the crash. It’s unclear if they came from Mitchell. So how did the car get there?

From the way the tire tracks are, it looks like Mitchell car couldn’t make it around the bend of Mercer Road, went through the grass and through shrubs, continued on through the grass and into the side of the house.

The inside of the home was filled with debris once the car was towed away.

“The stairwell was completely compromised so they were unable to come down the stairwell to exit the house, so we had to raise ladders to extricate residents from the second story,” said Fire Chief Mark Sutherland with North Sewickley Volunteer Fire Department.

A 56-year-old woman, her 34-year-old son, two dogs and cat were rescued.

As for the driver…

“We were able to free him from the vehicle. At that time we got him out, the nurse began rendering aid,” Patrolman Deyber said.

Police say Mitchell had a large laceration on the top of his head. He was flown to Allegheny General Hospital.

Police believe Mitchell was involved in a possible hit-and-run on Brighton Road before crashing into the house.

Charges against Mitchell are pending.

Restoration crews were called in to board up the home.

