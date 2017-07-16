Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Crawford Roberts

CRAWFORD ROBERTS (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Crawford Roberts on Sunday morning.
Around 8:40 a.m., officers received a report that a man had been shot in the 200-block of Lomard Street.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Police say they do not have a description of the shooter.
The investigation is ongoing.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter