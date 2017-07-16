STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Crawford Roberts

July 16, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: Crawford-Roberts, Fatal Shooting

CRAWFORD ROBERTS (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Crawford Roberts on Sunday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., officers received a report that a man had been shot in the 200-block of Lomard Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say they do not have a description of the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

