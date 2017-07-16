Man Shot Twice In Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot twice in Knoxville on Sunday afternoon.
Officers were sent to the 100-block of Bausman Street just before 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Police say the man was struck twice while he was sitting on the porch of a home. A woman and several children were nearby when he was shot.
The victim was sent to a local hospital in stable condition.
According to police, initial reports indicated the woman had also been shot, but she was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
