STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Man Shot Twice In Knoxville

July 16, 2017 8:37 PM
Filed Under: Bausman Street, Knoxville, Shooting

KNOXVILLE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot twice in Knoxville on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the 100-block of Bausman Street just before 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police say the man was struck twice while he was sitting on the porch of a home. A woman and several children were nearby when he was shot.

The victim was sent to a local hospital in stable condition.

According to police, initial reports indicated the woman had also been shot, but she was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch