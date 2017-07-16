Celebrate National Ice Cream Day With A Free Vanilla Cone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With temperatures in the high 70s throughout the region, it’s a perfect day to celebrate National Ice Cream Day!

McDonald’s is celebrating the holiday by giving away free vanilla soft serve cones. The promotion requires customers to download the McDonald’s app, where they can redeem the Free Cone deal at participating locations.

Additionally, customers who redeem their free cone between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. will have a chance to win free soft serve for life.

Click here to find the closest McDonald’s.

Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream is celebrating both National Ice Cream Day and the grand opening of their new location. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, anyone who stops by the new shop at 260 Forbes Ave. on Sunday will receive a complimentary scoop of birthday cake ice cream.

And humans aren’t the only ones who get to enjoy National Ice Cream Day.

PetSmart is giving away free dog-friendly ice cream treats at PetsHotel locations.

If you want to celebrate and don’t mind paying for your frozen treat, check out where to get the best ice cream in Pittsburgh.

