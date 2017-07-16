STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day With A Free Vanilla Cone

July 16, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: McDonald's, Millie's Homemade Ice Cream, National Ice Cream Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With temperatures in the high 70s throughout the region, it’s a perfect day to celebrate National Ice Cream Day!

McDonald’s is celebrating the holiday by giving away free vanilla soft serve cones. The promotion requires customers to download the McDonald’s app, where they can redeem the Free Cone deal at participating locations.

Additionally, customers who redeem their free cone between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. will have a chance to win free soft serve for life.

Click here to find the closest McDonald’s.

Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream is celebrating both National Ice Cream Day and the grand opening of their new location. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, anyone who stops by the new shop at 260 Forbes Ave. on Sunday will receive a complimentary scoop of birthday cake ice cream.

And humans aren’t the only ones who get to enjoy National Ice Cream Day.

PetSmart is giving away free dog-friendly ice cream treats at PetsHotel locations.

If you want to celebrate and don’t mind paying for your frozen treat, check out where to get the best ice cream in Pittsburgh.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch