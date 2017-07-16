Saxonburg’s 185th Anniversary Tempered By Cold Case Revelations

SAXONBURG (KDKA) — It’s a weekend of celebrations in Saxonburg as the town marks 185 years, but the parades and festivals are tempered by the news of a major break in the cold case murder of the police chief back in 1980.

The pride residents have for the community of Saxonburg comes from its history and its heritage.

When planners set the date for the town’s 185th birthday celebration, they never thought it would be the same weekend that investigators broke an infamous cold case.

“It’s sad that he was killed, but it’s good that they found the perpetrator, and it kind of gives a finality to the whole situation,” resident Gary Nestor said.

Saxonburg Police Chief Gregory Adams was killed back in 1980. Longtime fugitive Donald Webb was wanted in that murder. Friday, human remains found buried behind a Massachusetts home were identified as Webb.

“Maybe an ending has come to this, and the family can live with peace in their hearts now that justice has been done and they’ve found the remains,” resident Joyce McConahy said.

Saxonburg’s current chief, Joe Beachen, was on the scene when the body was uncovered.

“I think it means a great deal for the town,” he said. “Like I said, it’s been the biggest question this town has ever had. What happened? Where did he end up? Will there be resolution to this case?”

Finally, some answers for a community that’s marking a milestone and memorializing a local hero.

