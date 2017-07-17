STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
Babysitter Accused Of Breaking Arm Of Boy, 3, Who Wet Pants

July 17, 2017 8:02 AM
Filed Under: Florida, Haillee Howell

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A babysitter in Florida is accused of breaking a 3-year-old’s arm and beating him with a spatula because he wet his pants.

News outlets report 21-year-old Haillee Howell was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated child abuse.

An arrest report says Howell was watching the boy and his brothers, ages 7 and 8. They were dropped off at Howell’s home in Daytona Beach around noon Thursday. When the mother returned to pick them up, Howell told her the child had “wet his pants.”

The mother says the child started crying in the car, saying his arm hurt.

She took him to the hospital and police say X-rays showed two bones broken in his wrist.

Police say Howell denied abusing the boy. A lawyer wasn’t listed on jail records.

