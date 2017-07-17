State Police Issue Warrant For Butler Co. Bank Robbery Suspect

CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A warrant has been issued for a bank robbery suspect in Butler County.
State police identify the suspect as 22-year-old Alexander Welter of Chicora.
Investigators say he was caught on surveillance video holding up the Citizens Bank inside the Giant Eagle at the Clearview Mall on Sunday afternoon.
He allegedly had a note demanding money, but never showed a weapon.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter