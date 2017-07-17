WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

State Police Issue Warrant For Butler Co. Bank Robbery Suspect

July 17, 2017 6:15 PM
Filed Under: Alexander Welter, Bank Robbery, Butler County, Center Township, Citizens Bank, Clearview Mall

CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A warrant has been issued for a bank robbery suspect in Butler County.

State police identify the suspect as 22-year-old Alexander Welter of Chicora.

Investigators say he was caught on surveillance video holding up the Citizens Bank inside the Giant Eagle at the Clearview Mall on Sunday afternoon.

butler county citizensbank clearviewmall robbery State Police Issue Warrant For Butler Co. Bank Robbery Suspect

(Source: Pa. State Police)

He allegedly had a note demanding money, but never showed a weapon.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch