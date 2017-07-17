STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

O.J. Simpson Faces Good Chance At Parole In Nevada Robbery

July 17, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: O.J. Simpson

LAS VEGAS (AP) – O.J. Simpson could have a good chance at parole when he asks officials this week to let him out of a Nevada prison after serving more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia.

Now 70, Simpson has history in his favor and a clean record behind bars while serving his sentences for a 2007 armed robbery.

He is due to appear by videoconference Thursday from the Lovelock Correctional Center to be questioned by parole commissioners who sided with him once before.

Prison was a stunning fall for the charismatic celebrity with sports, acting and advertising careers.

He was one of the world’s most famous people even before his 1995 trial and acquittal in the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch