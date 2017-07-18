Teen Injured In Duquesne Shooting, Detained On Unrelated Warrant

DUQUESNE (KDKA) – A teenager has been detained after being shot in Duquesne Monday night.
According to police, the incident happened around 11:35 p.m. on Clearvue Avenue.
Officers initially responded to the area for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police believe the teenager was shot while trying to forcibly enter the home. Then, he got in a car and attempted to flee the area. However, the vehicle went over an embankment near Overland Avenue.
He was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Through the course of their investigation, police discovered the teen had a warrant for unrelated issues and was detained.
No other information has been released at this time.
