STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Teen Injured In Duquesne Shooting, Detained On Unrelated Warrant

July 18, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Clearvue Avenue, Duquesne, Lisa Washington

DUQUESNE (KDKA) – A teenager has been detained after being shot in Duquesne Monday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:35 p.m. on Clearvue Avenue.

Officers initially responded to the area for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police believe the teenager was shot while trying to forcibly enter the home. Then, he got in a car and attempted to flee the area. However, the vehicle went over an embankment near Overland Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Through the course of their investigation, police discovered the teen had a warrant for unrelated issues and was detained.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch