Turnpike OKs 6 Percent Toll Increase To Take Effect In Jan.

July 18, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Pennsylvania Turnpike, Turnpike Tolls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Motorists on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be hit next year with a 6 percent increase in the price of tolls.

The turnpike commission on Tuesday voted for the rate increase that will take effect Jan. 7.

A typical fare for a passenger car will increase from $1.23 to $1.30 for E-ZPass customers and from $1.90 to $2.10 for those paying in cash.

The new rates won’t apply at the Delaware River Bridge westbound cashless tolling point in the Philadelphia suburbs. In a few areas, the new rates won’t take effect until April.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

