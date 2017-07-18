WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Vehicle Strikes, Kills Road Crew Worker In Jefferson Twp.

July 18, 2017 4:02 PM
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A road crew worker was killed on the site of a paving project in Jefferson Township Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Great Belt Road and Becker Road.

State police say 51-year-old Donald Ray Moyer II, of Franklin Township, was part of the paving crew on a roadway paving project.

A work-site vehicle struck Moyer, killing him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details on the incident have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

