Vehicle Strikes, Kills Road Crew Worker In Jefferson Twp.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A road crew worker was killed on the site of a paving project in Jefferson Township Tuesday morning.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Great Belt Road and Becker Road.
State police say 51-year-old Donald Ray Moyer II, of Franklin Township, was part of the paving crew on a roadway paving project.
A work-site vehicle struck Moyer, killing him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further details on the incident have not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
