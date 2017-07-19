Police: Suspect Tried To Hide Body After Fatal Shooting, Possibly Over Love Triangle

GEORGES TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Investigators say a love triangle and drugs may be behind a fatal shooting in Fayette County.

According to state police, the shooting happened early Tuesday morning at a home on Ringer Street in Georges Township. However, by the time police were called, the scene appeared to have been cleaned up.

Police say they were called just before 10 a.m. by the victim’s girlfriend.

State police say 33-year-old Deana Hughes told troopers she was involved in a love triangle with the victim, 45-year-old James Plance, and the suspect, 58-year-old Wiley Gambrel, all of Smithfield.

She also told investigators the three had been smoking crack and drinking before Plance was fatally shot in the head.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Investigators say Grambel then allegedly put Plance’s body in a box, transferred the box to his van using a dolly and took the remains to his rental property on Morgantown Road.

That’s where police took Gambrel into custody and found Plance’s remains inside the building.

Police say Gambrel confessed to investigators and he will face criminal homicide and other charges.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.