Get Marty: Barber Seeks Cut Of Money Owed To Him By Jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local barber and minister came to Get Marty with what he described as a “David vs. Goliath” situation.

“It was time to get Marty Griffin involved,” says Earl Baldwin.

Earl spent more than 20 years of his life in prison. Along the way he also became what people describe as an excellent barber. He’s also a minister.

“Who do the young men on the streets trust more than their barber?” says Earl.

When Earl was contacted by the Allegheny County Jail to cut the hair of juvenile inmates he jumped at the opportunity.

“I relate to the young brothers,” says Earl.

Earl cut a bunch of hair at the jail last year. But when he asked for payment, he says they ignored him for nine months.

“It’s about doing the right thing,” says Earl.

KDKA reached out to Allegheny County Jail Warden Orlando Jones. He immediately stepped up.

“We actually jumped on it as quickly as possible. We made sure he received the payment he was due to receive,” said Warden Jones.

Meantime, the jail promises to use Earl’s services again.

