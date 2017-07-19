Overturned Tractor-Trailer Causing Traffic Delays On Interstate 70

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer crash is causing backups along Interstate 70 in Washington County.
According to emergency dispatchers, the tractor-trailer overturned in the westbound lanes near mile marker 37.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. and caused a small amount of diesel fuel to spill onto the roadway, which has since been cleaned up.
Heads up 70 east bound at the 43 interchange! No injuries pic.twitter.com/VTfshCWqCI
— Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) July 19, 2017
Traffic is being diverted onto the exit ramp to the Mon-Fayette Expressway to get around the crash.
There are no reported injuries and the cause of the crash is unknown.
