STATE TROOPER KILLED: Trooper Laid To Rest | Ligonier Twp. Crash | Full Police News Conference | More

Overturned Tractor-Trailer Causing Traffic Delays On Interstate 70

July 19, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Interstate 70, Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer crash is causing backups along Interstate 70 in Washington County.

According to emergency dispatchers, the tractor-trailer overturned in the westbound lanes near mile marker 37.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. and caused a small amount of diesel fuel to spill onto the roadway, which has since been cleaned up.

Traffic is being diverted onto the exit ramp to the Mon-Fayette Expressway to get around the crash.

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the crash is unknown.

