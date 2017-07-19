Garbage Truck Driver Notices Load On Fire, Dumps It In Middle Of Road

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) – A fire in the back of a garbage truck caused some tense moments in McCandless Wednesday morning.

According to firefighters, the driver noticed smoke coming from the back of the truck. Upon further inspection, he realized the trash load was on fire.

As a result, he drove to a safer area and dumped the load into the middle of the road, near the intersection of Stuyvesant Road and Saratoga Drive.

The driver got out and used a fire extinguisher to start putting out the flames. Firefighters quickly responded and doused the remainder.

“It’s not every day that we get a garbage truck that catches on fire. It’s a good thing it was the load rather than the garbage truck. He was able to find a relatively safe spot here, where he was able to dump his load without and harm to houses and people,” Nick Langdon, of the Peebles District Volunteer Fire Company, said.

Public Works crews were called out to clean up the mess.

