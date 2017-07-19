STATE TROOPER KILLED: Trooper Laid To Rest | Ligonier Twp. Crash | Full Police News Conference | More

Garbage Truck Driver Notices Load On Fire, Dumps It In Middle Of Road

Driver, Firefighters Quickly Douse Flames July 19, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: McCandless, Saratoga Drive, Stuyvesant Road

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) – A fire in the back of a garbage truck caused some tense moments in McCandless Wednesday morning.

According to firefighters, the driver noticed smoke coming from the back of the truck. Upon further inspection, he realized the trash load was on fire.

As a result, he drove to a safer area and dumped the load into the middle of the road, near the intersection of Stuyvesant Road and Saratoga Drive.

The driver got out and used a fire extinguisher to start putting out the flames. Firefighters quickly responded and doused the remainder.

“It’s not every day that we get a garbage truck that catches on fire. It’s a good thing it was the load rather than the garbage truck. He was able to find a relatively safe spot here, where he was able to dump his load without and harm to houses and people,” Nick Langdon, of the Peebles District Volunteer Fire Company, said.

Public Works crews were called out to clean up the mess.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch