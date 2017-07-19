STATE TROOPER KILLED: Trooper Laid To Rest | Ligonier Twp. Crash | Full Police News Conference | More

Police: Worker Gave Birth At Restaurant, Put Newborn In Trash To Die

July 19, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Estela Ruiz-Gomez, Lorenza Rodriguez, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 19-year-old woman gave birth at a restaurant where she worked and put the newborn into a trash bag.

An employee who was taking out the trash discovered the baby boy when the bag tore as she dragged the trash across the La Parilla parking lot on July 12. Authorities were called and the baby was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Greenville Police spokesman Johnathan Bragg said the baby’s mother, Estela Ruiz-Gomez, is charged with homicide by child abuse. Authorities say her 41-year-old mother, Lorenza Rodriguez, faces charges of helping her daughter get rid of the baby.

The coroner says the child would have likely survived had he not been put in the trash.

It’s not clear if the women have lawyers.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch